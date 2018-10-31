President Bio To Meet EU President In Brussels

A press release from State House has confirmed that His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio left Freetown yesterday for three separate visits to Senegal, Malawi and Belgium.

President Bio is expected to arrive in Brussels, Belgium on 4th November, 2018, on the invitation of the President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Junker and he is expected to meet with senior officials of the Commission to engage them on a range of development issues including his priority of human capital development.

The President is expected to return home on 8th November, 2018 according to the State House press release.