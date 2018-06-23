President Bio To Visit SLPP HQ Today

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is expected to visit the SLPP headquarters in Freetown today. This will be President Bio’s first visit to the party’s headquarters almost seven weeks after he was sworn-in as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The visit came in the wake of unease in party circles about some of the appointments made by the President without consulting the party. Several party officials have expressed concern that the President appointed certain people to the Cabinet that had nothing to do with the party since it lost power in 2007.

Today’s visit is aimed at boosting the morale of party supporters who felt marginalized after the President completed the naming of his Cabinet.

President Bio is very popular with the party’s grassroots support base and he knows how to calm down aggrieved party supporters and members.

Many party supporters see President Bio’s new Cabinet as a mixture of old and safe pair of hands and young and some politically inexperienced people.

The party’s National Chairman/Leader, Dr. Prince Harding is expected to receive the President at the party’s headquarters today, according to reliable sources.

The President is planning a nationwide Thank You tour, party leaders confirmed last night.