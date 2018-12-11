President Bio Wages War On Corruption

In an address to the nation in commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day on 9th December, 2018 President Julius Maada Bio said that, “corruption is a fight we must win and it is a fight that we will win”.

The President said that his administration has strengthened the hand of the ACC “to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption without fear or favor in accordance with all existing anti-corruption laws”.

The Head of State said that his government will use international anti-corruption agreements “to ensure that persons who steal Sierra Leone Government funds have no place to hide or enjoy their ill-gotten wealth”.

President Bio said that the fight against corruption is good for Sierra Leone and good for every Sierra Leonean.