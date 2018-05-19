President Bio’s Free Education Gets Massive Boost

By Sylvester Samba.



In support of the promise made in President Bio’s New Direction on Free Education, Glo Media Communications Sierra Leone Limited in partnership with TeleCrest Inc. Based in the United States of America has promised to provide free online Information Communication Technology (ICT) course as well as free online education for schools in the country.

Explaining to senior media practitioners at the Atlantic Lumley Hotel in Freetown on Wednesday 16th May, 2018, the Director of Glo Media Communications, Mr. Eric Lansana said they will be importing their expertise to Sierra Leone in other to provide the services as promised to the people.

Mr. Lansana added that his organization which has already registered in the country has a branch in London and that they have been in existence for over four years now.

He further maintained that they are operating globally and that they can also be found in ten Africa countries. “We want to make sure that with the free online ICT course and education, Sierra Leoneans will not only develop themselves but will as well be in a better position to compete globally particularly for jobs”, Mr. Lansana noted.

In his statement, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Glo Media Communications (SL) Ltd., Mr. Sulaiman Jabati said they were moved by the President’s promise in his New Direction Manifesto on Free Education which prompted them to come with such project to the country.

Mr. Jabati noted that the introduction of their free online ICT and education project will help to educate more people in the country. He added that his organization is one of the few to make education a priority. “We will sponsor in the beginning the necessary classes for this online education… There will be a plan now to do this with local stakeholders”, the CEO stressed.

Telecrest is a global, one-stop supplier of international and USA domestic voice providers. They specialize in wholesale Voice Termination with a recent focus on the African market.

While the Telecrest management team is based in the USA, they pride themselves in being a global company. Telecrest retains a team of 30 individuals in the Americas, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.