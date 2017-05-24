President Jammeh Accused Of Stealing US$50m

Gambian authorities have obtained a court order freezing or placing a temporary hold on the known assets of former President Yahya Jammeh and companies directly associated with him.

They include 131 plots of landed property, 88 different bank accounts, 14 companies and a huge number of livestock.

The move, according to the Justice Minister, was necessitated by the findings of preliminary investigations which reveal that between 2006 and 2017, President Jammeh instructed the withdrawal from the social security fund cash amounting to over $ 4million; and between 2013 and 2017 he personally, or under his instruction, withdrew at least US$50million from the international gateway accounts at the Central Bank.

The Justice Minister insisted that these are just the “tip of the iceberg” with investigations continuing.

Credit BBC’s Umaru Fofana