Connect with us

President Julius Maada Bio: This Is Not Politically Expedient

Commentry

President Julius Maada Bio: This Is Not Politically Expedient

Published on

By Sorie Fofana.

The Secretary to the President, Julius F. Sandy (PhD) is a seasoned administrator and the highest ranking Civil Servant in the country. By virtue of his position as Secretary to the President, he is the Principal Adviser to the President on Public and Civil Service matters.

In a Circular Memorandum dated 17th September, 2018 the Secretary to the President made certain clarifications on “Remunerations for Chairpersons for Board of Parastatals and Commissions” that did not go down well with certain senior officials of the ruling SLPP party and supporters of the President.

Most of the people appointed as Board Chairmen/Chairpersons are either senior party officials or people who obstinately support President Julius Maada Bio.

Some people have sought clearance from the Secretary to the President especially on the motive of such a Circular Memorandum. True to his composed nature, the Secretary to the President has sought to calm nerves, by clarifying that, it was not meant to embarrass anyone but to address concerns raised by certain Director Generals/Managing Directors/General Managers/Chief Executive Officers of some Parastatals and Commissions, on the remunerations for Chairpersons for Board of Parastatals and Commissions.

We humbly call on President Julius Maada Bio to graciously order a return to the status quo that prevailed before 17th September, 2018 until a salary/allowance harmonization is done for all Board Chairmen/Chairpersons, be they Executive or non-Executive. The President should do so in the interest of party unity!

It is not politically expedient for President Bio to allow his own appointed senior party officials and supporters to Board of Parastatals and Commissions to be treated this way. He has to come out in defense of them no matter what happens.

The party had been in opposition for eleven difficult years. Now that the party has come to power, loyal supporters and party members should not continue to suffer like they did under the APC rule.

Once again, we call on President Julius Maada Bio to give instructions for the status quo that prevailed before 17th September, 2018 to be restored until a holistic solution to the issue is agreed upon after a proper review of the different departments and agencies vis-à-vis their financial viability.

May common sense prevail!

0

Related posts:

  1. President Bio & His Loyal Supporters
  2. COMMUNIQUE ON PEACE AND RECONCILIATION MEETING HELD BETWEEN RTD. BRIGADIER JULIUS MAADA BIO AND MR. JOHN OPONJO BENJAMIN
  3. How & Why I Endorse Julius Maada Bio For President
  4. An Open Letter To Brigadier (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio
  5. “How I Intend To Fight Corruption” -Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio
Related Topics:

More in Commentry

To Top