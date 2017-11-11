President Koroma Arrives In Italy

His Excellency, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma on Thursday, 9th November, 2017 arrived in Rome, Italy for the start of a two- day working visit to the State of Italy and The Vatican.

On arrival, the President and delegation were received at the airport by the two representatives from The Vatican, Arch-Bishop Francisco Canalini, an Apostolic Nuncio and MSGR Anthony.

Also at the airport to welcome the President and delegation are officials from the Italian Foreign Ministry and the two Sierra Leonean Ambassadors accredited to The Vatican and the State of Italy, Ambassador Hon. Ibrahim Sorie and Ambassador Jongopie Stevens.

Other members of the Presidential delegation include; Dr. Samura Kamara, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the APC Presidential candidate for the March 7th, 2018 elections; Hon. Joseph F. Kamara, Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Prof. Monty Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security; Hon. Diana Finda Konomanyi, Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment; Mrs. Rasie B. Kargbo, State Chief of Protocol; Mr. Edmund Koroma, Financial Secretary; Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma, Sierra Leone’s former Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Mr. John Bornoh Sesay, former CEO of Sierra Rutile mining company; Mr. Abdulai Bayraytay, Presidential Spokesman among others.

By Chernor Ojuku Sesay,

Reporting from Rome.