President Koroma Bids Farewell

By Sylvester Samba.



His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma continues to show to the world and the people of Sierra Leone that he is very much willing and in full readiness to hand over power in the country to whoever wins the March 7th, 2018 Presidential election.

Addressing a large group of Christians at the just concluded crusade organised at the National Stadium Main Bowl in Freetown last week, President Koroma who also witnessed a similar crusade last year told the gathering that “this year will be my last year to join you in my capacity as President to witness such a wonderful crusade”,

The President further told the audience that, if the crusade happens to take place next year, he will be at the National Stadium just like any other Sierra Leonean to sit in one of the stands. “I have done my best during my ten (10) years as President of Sierra Leone. I thank God for making it possible for me to serve as President for ten years”, the President said.

President Koroma pleaded with the people to continue to pray and fast for the country, adding that with prayers and fasting Sierra Leone can be saved from all its difficulties, challenges and problems.

“It is only by the grace of God that Sierra Leone can move to where we want it to be…as a nation we should continue to pray and make sure that we don’t rest until we make Sierra Leone a better place for everyone to live in peace, prosperity and harmony”, the President said.

He concluded that Sierra Leone can be transformed if everyone puts their hands on deck. He also asked the people not to put all their trust on Politicians but to God stressing that real promises only come for God.