President Koroma Disagrees With MPs

By Lansana Fofanah……………………………

The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has refused to sign the 2017 Finance Act and has sent it back to the House for his recommendations to be adopted.

The Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Committee in Parliament, Hon. Daniel Koroma read a letter from the Office of the President which states “Be informed that His Excellency is unable to give his Assent to the Finance Act 17 Pursuant to Section 106 subsection (7) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone 1991 No.6 of 1991”.

The reasons given are that seven of the recommendations made by Parliament which have to do with tax imposition during the scrutiny of the Bill did go against the demand of the Ministry of Finance and that he the President recommends that the request of the Ministry be adopted.

The 2017 Finance Act imposes 30% tax on imported alcoholic beverages while Parliament recommended 20%. The Finance Act recommended 30 percent on cigarette while Parliament recommended 0 rate. Flower is also 30% while Parliament recommended 20%.

Making his comments, Hon. Style Jengo of the SLPP said that the Finance Act was thoroughly debated with and that the recommendations of the President are a contravention of the revenue mobilization that the country needs.

Hon. Bashiru Siliki of the SLPP said that the right to make laws rests with Parliament and that Parliament should be careful in levying exorbitant taxes.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Chernor M. Bah said that the President believes that his experts at the Ministry were right to impose such taxes, and that it had not been a usual habit to turn down the recommendations of the President, and this will not be the begining.

Hon. Kai Samba of the SLPP said that imposing high taxes on imported alcoholic beverages will not salvage the situation as Brewery cannot serve the needs of the consumers and that will lead to more loss in revenue.

Hon. Bernadette Lahai said that both Parliament and the Finance Ministry failed to do their assignment because the Budget Speech did not come together with the Finance Act, as that would have informed them better.

The House agreed that the recommendations of the President be adopted provided the Minister reports back on August 25 this year to brief the House on the success of the Finance Act.