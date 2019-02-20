President Koroma Does Not Own NP

Senior management sources at the National Petroleum (NP) have debunked claims that former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma owes or has shares in the company.

According to impeccable sources, the owner of NP is a staff company called Leone Oil which bidded and won in 1995 the government’s 55% shares in the company.

The sale of the 55% government stake in NP follows World Bank’s advice for it to privatize the company.

Our sources which begged for anonymity explained that by 1995, Leone Oil had won an international competitive bidding conducted by Arthur De Little, a United States based Management Consultancy hired by the World Bank. However, it took a couple of years before Leone Oil finally took over NP, sources added.

“It’s important to note that the World Bank which had advised government to privatize the company closely monitored the bidding process involving three international companies and Leone Oil, a company 100% owned by the staff of NP.

On the 40% PMMC’s stake in the company, the sources explained that when late Jamil Sahid Mohammed ran in to loan trouble with Fidelity Bank, he was compelled to sell PMMC’s shares which he had submitted as a collateral to the bank.

“Although Mr. Jamil Sahid Mohammed had sold to Cape Oil PMMC’s 40% share to offset the Fidelity loan, Leone Oil went to court because the move was in violation of the M and A which dictates that the other side has the first option to buy. The High Court subsequently gave judgment in favor of Leone Oil”, sources added.

Sources concluded that the former President is not even remotely connected to NP in any way, shape or form.

“From the explanation, you can see that former President Ernest Bai Koroma is not the owner and does not have any single share in the company”