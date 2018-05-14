President Koroma Formally Hands Over To President Bio

Saturday 12th May, 2018 officially marked the beginning of His Excellency President Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio’s five year tenure as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Staff of Office was formally handed over to President Bio at the National Stadium on Saturday 12th May, 2018 by the outgoing President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea and Vice Presidents of Guinea Bissau and the First Lady of The Gambia.

The former military Head of State of Sierra Leone, Capt. (Rtd) Valentine Strasser, the former Vice Presidents of Sierra Leone Solomon Berewa and Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Also in attendance were senior SLPP Politicians including the party’s former Chairman/Leader John Oponjo Benjamin and Dr. John Karimu.

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu, The Chief Justice Abdul Hamid Charm and the newly elected Mayor of the Freetown City Council, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr were also in attendance.

A State Banquette was later organized at the Bintumani Conference Center for visiting Heads of State and Governments.