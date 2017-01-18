“President Koroma Has Failed The Nation” -ADP Leader Says

By Sylvester Samba…………………………….

The National Leader and Chairman of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who is also the party’s 2018 Presidential candidate has expressed concern over the massive youth unemployment, which he referred to as a threat to national security.

Speaking to journalists past Monday at the ADP head office, Rawdon Street in Freetown during the launch of his first weekly press conference, Mr. Mansaray lambasted President Koroma whom he accused of having no knowledge about the total number of people that are unemployed in the country particularly the youth. “This clearly shows that the President Koroma has failed the nation”, he said.

The ADP leader noted that all responsible Presidents have knowledge of the number of unemployed people in their countries.

Kamarainba Mansaray further explained that Sierra Leone will never be a better country if we continue to beg, stressing that the country will continue to go down the drains as long as we continue to have bad leaders.

The 2018 ADP Presidential hopeful vowed to transform the country if elected President.