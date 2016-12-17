President Koroma Inspires The Nation

In his State of the Nation address in Parliament yesterday, His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma noted that, “The true measure of politics is not about fighting to divide the people; the true mark of leadership is about finding the common ground wherein we can work together to build a better life for our people”.

The President called for National Unity, by citing instances where former leaders of Sierra Leone tried to work closely with other political party leaders to build a cohesive society.

“Sir Milton Margai sent drinks to Dr. Siaka Stevens on April 27th, 1961 whilst he was being detained at Pademba Road Prisons; they were on opposite sides but Sir Milton wanted the founder of our party to celebrate our collective achievement of Independence… Sir Albert Margai, when he was Prime Minister invited even opponents to great lunches at his residence at Regent Road, Lumley. When he was President, Dr. Siaka Stevens appointed a great opponent, Alhaji Sanusie Mustapha as Vice President. When Dr. Joseph Saidu Momoh was President, he extended a hand of friendship to Sir Banja Tejan Sie and Dr. John Karefa-Smart. When Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah was President, he restored unjustly seized properties to their owner, including members of my party. These are the better values we need to draw upon to overcome the habits that sometimes delay our push for a better country.

The President said that his government was determined to double total operations power generation capacity from 75MW to 150MW.

The full text of the President speech will be published on Monday.