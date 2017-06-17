President Koroma Launches Operation Show Your Certificates

By Sylvester Samba.

The Public Relations Officer attached to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Mr. Brima Michael Turay has informed pressmen that malpractices within the country’s educational system have become explosive and very embarrassing to the President.

Speaking at the weekly government press conference held at the Ministry of Information and Communications conference room at Youyi Building yesterday, Mr. Turay noted that the alarming rate of malpractices in the education sector has become a worrisome issue to President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

He added that President Koroma has promised to take the issue very serious and has immediately formed a committee to put a stop to acts of criminality in the education sector.

Mr. Turay further explained that the President together with the Ministry of Education and other relevant stakeholders have held a meeting where they came up with plans to investigate the degrees of Lecturers, Civil Servants and public officials.

“The purpose of this investigation is to know the authenticity of their various qualifications and from where they got them… The President is very serious about this issue”, the Public Relations Officer said.