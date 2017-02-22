President Koroma & Roads

As Sierra Leone President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Embarks On His Last 12 Months In Office, It Is Not Too Early For Us The People, The Employers, To Ask Him, The Employee, To Give Us An Account Of His Time In Office.

The Former President Of Sierra Leone, Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, On Leaving Office, Left Current President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma ” A Handing Over Note ” . ..A Road-Map, And Also A Tool For Objective Examination.

Taking Roads, For Example, How Will President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Respond To The Following In His 2018 Handing Over Note??

Handing Over Statement Of Former President Kabbah Of Sierra Leone On Inauguration Day On Thursday 15th November, 2007

Mr. President,

With regard to roads, as soon as the war ended, my government assiduously embarked upon the task of repairing and restoring the road network with the help of the Kuwaiti Fund, BADEA, World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the European Union.

The following roads have either been constructed or are under construction: the Koribondo-Blama-Gendema Ferry Road in the South; Makeni-Kamakwie road in the North; Kurobola-Kabala axis and the Masiaka-Makeni road also in the North. Work is in progress on several other roads such as the Masiaka-Bo road mainly in the South and the Tokeh-Lumley road in the Western Area, thereby completing the Waterloo-Freetown/Peninsular road.

Funding has been secured for several planned road projects such as the Bo-Kenema road; Kenema-Koindu road; Makeni-Matotoka road; Matotoka-Koidu road; the Rogbere Junction-Pamelap road; the Songo-Moyamba road and the Moyamba-Moyamba Junction road. With regards to the Hillside Bye-Pass Road that will run behind Pademba Road Prison and exit behind Kissy Road Cemetery, delay in starting this project has been too long with protracted negotiations with property owners.

We also have funding for the construction of 1,150 kilometer of feeder roads throughout the provinces, as an integral part of our food security programme. Former President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah

Further, I strongly recommend to you Mr. President, to pay particular attention to the Kenema-Koindu road, for which funding is secured from four Arab countries and OPEC, and tender documents are under preparation. The Kenema-Koindu road deserves special mention. Apart from its strategic and security importance, the Koindu market came into existence in 1932, the year in which I was born, that is over 75 years ago. It was an initiative of the people who lived in the area bordering Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. It developed into a full scale international market attracting traders from as far as the Ivory Coast. It would not be an exaggeration to state that it was the precursor of our Mano River Union today which only came into existence in 1975…”