`President Koroma To Launch HeForShe Strategy Tomorrow

The Parliament of Sierra Leone in concert with the Speaker of the House, SBB Dumbuya and the United Nations Women headed by Mary Okomu, will tomorrow February 28th 2017 be supported by President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to formally launch the HeForShe Strategy for Sierra Leone.

The HeForShe solidarity movement is for the purposes of promoting gender equality and at the same time provide a platform in which men and boys can engage and become agents of change to promote gender equality.

The HeForShe strategy also seeks to achieve equality for both genders and at the same time to promote the culture of inclusiveness that will recognise men and boys as partners for women’s rights.

As the President formally launches the HeForShe strategy for Sierra Leone, the occasion will also mark the beginning of promoting a system that will promote the shared vision of pivotal equality that will benefit all of humanity.

The HeForShe strategy was launched on 20th September 2014 by the then United Nations Secretary General Ban ki Moon and the United Nations Global Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson.

In Freetown tomorrow, all Members of Parliament, government officials, members of Civil Society organisations and citizens of goodwill will assemble at the Parliament Banquette Hall to witness the historic occasion when President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma will be partnered by the United Nations Women regional representative for West and Central Africa.