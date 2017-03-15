President Koroma To Open Limkokwing University

By S. U. Thoronka…………………………………..

The Limkokwing University Sierra Leone will be officially launched by His Excellency the President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma on Friday 17th March 2017 at Hill Station, Freetown.

Senior Manager in charge of Administration, Mr. Bai Aruna Kabia said the Government and the Ministry of Education in their search to reposition the educational system in the country have once more witnessed the establishment of a new university. “When you enter the campus you would realize that you are in the 21st century”, he affirmed.

He said the college is going to train students for the job market not only for Sierra Leone but outside the country as well, adding that empowering the young generation to meet the current global changes taking place around the world is key.

The Marketing and Public Relations expert of the college, Madam Nthethe Kokome in her presentation reaffirmed the need to bring Sierra Leone on a journey to accelerate human capital development and international competitiveness.

She said the college is poised to empower the nation’s best and brightest young citizens in order to build a generation of creative thinkers and innovative doers. “We will nurture an inspired generation of highly skilled, knowledgeable tech-savvy, with a global outlook, we seek to train and educate them in the use of 21st century skills in the most high-tech digital and technological relevant eco-system and empower them with innovative and creativity thinking”, she said.

Madam Nthethe observed that Sierra Leone’s future lies in the hands of young people because their new skills will open up new industry sectors connected with content development, product innovation and entrepreneurship to achieve its vision for transformation.

She noted that Limkokwing University Technical Vocational Educational Training TVET model has taken the partnership of industry with academic to new pioneering levels and has afforded to industry a dynamic and impacting role on curriculum development and in ensuring that the University’s courses deliver industry ready graduates.