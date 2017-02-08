President Koroma Warns Paramount Chiefs

By Sheku Tanga……………………….

President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has admonished Paramount Chiefs to work in the interest of their people and bridge the gap created during the political struggle that led to their election. President Koroma encouraged Paramount Chiefs to support government in achieving the development agenda of the country. As traditional authorities, he said, they should be above pettiness and focus on addressing problems that affect their people and chiefdom.

The President made the clarion call when three new Paramount Chiefs in the Kenema and Kailahun districts were being given their staff of authority. They are P.C. Sam Bunduka (111) of Gaura Chiefdom, P.C. Francis Kovawa Gbondo of Yawei Kailahun district and P.C. Festus Bobor Gaima of Dea.

In his statement on behalf of all forty four Paramount Chiefs in the Eastern region, the Chairman Council of Paramount Chiefs, P.C. Sheku Fasuluku of Sandor Chiefdom in the Kono district welcomed his colleague Paramount Chiefs and admonished them that their predecessors have replaced were great leaders that worked so honestly and assiduously for their people and encouraged them to emulate their good work.

P.C. Fasuluku said that as traditional authorities they belong to a special group called ‘Any Government of the Day’ which means that as Paramount Chiefs they can support and work with any government of the day.

P.C. Fasuluku thanked the President and government for the development programmes undertaken in the Eastern region and particularly road projects in Kono district.