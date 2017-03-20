President Opens Limkokwing University

By S. U. Thoronka………………………………

The much publicized Limkokwing University Sierra Leone situated at Hill Station in the West of Freetown which was established few years ago was formally opened on Friday 17th March 2017, by Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Cedric Bell, the University has a distinctive, compelling philosophy which transcends national and international boundaries. He noted among other things that by focusing on innovation and smart technology the University seeks to empower its students with a global perspective, creating a new class of global graduates with the knowledge, skills and cultural sensitivity to make the world a better place. “It is this success that we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring to Sierra Leone and which we are determined to deliver on so that the ongoing recovery of this nation can be given fresh impetus, direction and momentum”, he concluded.

Delivering the keynote address, President Ernest Bai Koroma in his opening remarks described the occasion as a defining moment in the educational system in the country, adding that education is no more business as usual. The President maintained that the vision of his administration is to transform the country into a middle income economy by 2035 and boasted of having implemented programmes that would position the country to achieve the set target.

President Koroma informed that between 2008 to date his government has established three universities in the country namely the University of Makeni, Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology and Limkokwing University and that sooner rather than later the fourth will be established to serve the East. He thanked the Minister of Education, Science and Technology for his steadfastness and relentless effort in seeing that Limkokwing University was established.

President Koroma expressed confidence and satisfaction that the future of the country is in the capable hands of the young professionals of the Limkokwing University, and he was of the view that the university would not produce job seekers but job creators. He praised the founder of the University for being magnanimous in considering Sierra Leone for the establishment of Limkokwing University in the country.

President Koroma formally declared Limkokwing as Sierra Leone University for Transformation and as a token of his appreciation he donated one hundred scholarships and another ten scholarships to the best graduates to pursue Masters course in Malaysia where they will have the opportunity of engaging in exchange programmes with students in England.