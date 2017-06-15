President Sirleaf Declares Assets

By Lansana Fofanah In Monrovia.

Liberians will be going to the polls on the 10th of October this year to elect a new President after the tenure of office of Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf comes to an end.

Barely four months to those crucial elections, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, has declared her assets and liabilities to the Liberia Anti Corruption Commission (LACC).

“In an environment of rumors, conspiracy, lies and suspicions, it is important that those holding public office disclose their financial status to the public”, a release from the President’s office in Monrovia states.

The President urged contesting flag bearer aspirants to do the same as that will enable the public to evaluate them before coming to power.

The release furthered that there is no sacred cow either in the President’s family or her in her government and that any of her family member found wanting by any institution, anywhere in the world they should face the full force of the law of that country.

This move made by the President has been welcomed by many Liberians saying that this will enable the LACC to investigate the President before leaving office.