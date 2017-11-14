Presidential Guard Named In Larceny Matter

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Former bodyguard to President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma at State House, Idrissa Kamara alias Leather Boot was last week named in a one hundred and sixty five Million Leones larceny matter at the Magistrate Court in Freetown.

His name was mentioned before Magistrate Albert Moody by an accused person, John Jacob, a private driver employed by a Sierra Leonean Car dealer at Poultney Street in Freetown. According to the particulars of offence, the accused on the 7th December 2014 being a hired driver of the Sierra Leone Red Cross (SLRC) stole a Mitsubishi Pajero vehicle with registration number ABY 193 rented to SLRC by the complainant.

The complainant, Mr. Derick Olu Massaquoi, in a brief summary of the matter told the court that he recommended the accused to drive for SLRC based on the length of service and trust the (accused) had demonstrated to him.

He alleged that the accused in 2014 on a trip to the provinces on supply of Ebola items by SLRC stole the vehicle with loaded items including physical cash meant for Ebola survivors. The complainant told the court that the amount of money, if disclosed openly will frustrate the efforts of donor partners of SLRC.

He said since 2014 the accused person absconded until the 7th November, 2017 when he was arrested at Government Wharf based on a tip off.

At the Police Station, the accused confessed to have sold the vehicle to Leather Boot. This information, according to the complainant, was confirmed by Leather Boot as he alleged to have paid the accused the sum of eight million Leones for the vehicle in question.

The accused person was not represented and has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The matter continues this week.