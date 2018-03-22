Pressure Mounts On VP Sam Sumana

One of the king makers in the runoff presidential election slated for March 27th 2018, Alhaji Chief Sam Sumana has come under intense pressure from his supporters in his home district of Kono to come outopenly in support of the opposition SLPP and its Presidential candidate, Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio.

The burgeoning Coalition For Change(C4C) which came third and fourth in the Parliamentary and Presidential electionsrespectively has had their membership holding joint strategic meetings with the SLPP as an indications of their preference in the runoff election.

Global Times can report authoritatively that the C4CPresidential candidate, Alhaji Sam Sumana has been inundated with callsfrom the party’s stronghold urging him to come clean in his support of Maada Bio in the runoff.

A senior C4C operative told Global Times yesterday on condition of anonymity that the party has resolved at grassroot level to support the SLPP Presidential candidate and want Chief Sam Sumana to follow suit.

“Choosing between the two political party candidates is no brainer”, he says, adding , it is a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea.

“We don’t expect, Sam Sumana, the former Vice President who was unlawfully dismissed and disgraced to even consider or entertain the talk of him siding with the APC in this election. Chief Sumana went through hell and we expect him to pay the APC in their own coin”, he said.

So far Chief Sumana has not given an indication of which of the two political party Presidential candidates he will endorse in the runoff election. However, the former Vice-President has received in audience several APC members in an effort to woo his endorsement.

It can be recalled that on March 6th, 2018 Alhaji Sam Sumana was expelled from the APC for “anti-party activities and dishonesty”, a move that paved the way from his infamous unlawful dismissal as Vice- President by President Ernest Bai Koroma.