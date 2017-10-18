PREVENTING AND RESOLVING ELECTORAL CONFLICT AND VIOLENCE IN THE MARCH 2017 ELECTIONS

By Kalilu I. Totangi

One of the key threats to elections in Sierra Leone throughout history has been the potential for the process to be marred by violence. This was especially so during the one-party rule of the All Peoples Congress (APC) under President Siaka Stevens, when election victory was synonymous with one’s ability to mobilize thug forces to unleash mayhem on opponents and sometimes whole communities. The cumulative effect of years of political violence and one-party dictatorship was a brutal civil war that ruined the nation. Although it is worth noting that the spate of election related violence has significantly reduced since the return to democratic rule, to suggest that it is not still a latent threat to our democratic experiment will be naïve.

I narrowly missed the standoff between supporters of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) supporters and the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Wednesday October 11, 2017. From a vantage point, one could see that some of the young people involved in the milieu on both sides were making efforts to restrain their peers with mixed results. Passions however became inflamed the moment the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) arrived on the scene, throwing teargas at especially the SLPP supporters. Video footages of the commotion played on AYV television by presenter Joe AbbassBangura days later shed further light on the situation. The SLPP crowd complained to Mr. Bangura that they were treated unfairly. They claimed that police lobbed teargas canisters at them but failed to do so with the APC supporters, whom they claim were the aggressors. AIG Augustine Kailie on his part told AYV television that they had to do that as a way of separating the groups, and that since the SLPP crowd was larger, they had no choice but to send the teargas towards them to keep them away from the ruling APC offices, which police feared they were going to attack. And the argument continues.

But could this whole episode have been avoided? Can the security forces together with the Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) institute measures that could forestall such occurrences that threaten to undermine our electoral process? I argue in this article that for the security forces and the EMBs to protect the electoral process from conflict and violence, they need to embark on strategic elections security planning and to employ both traditional and contemporary security instruments during the process.

The Nature of Electoral Conflict and Violence:

Security analysts identify 4 (four) descriptive categories of conflict and violence in the electoral process: voters in conflict with the State and claiming unfairness in the election process; the State in conflict with voters who challenge the election results or the electoral hegemony of the State; political rivals in conflict with each other for political gain; or a blending of these three categories.

They signify that threats of electoral conflict and violence loom throughout the electoral process, and that it is often manifested in the form of a campaign conflict; wherein rivals seek to disrupt the opponents’ campaigns, intimidate voters and candidates, and use threats and violence to influence participation in the voting.They believe that it takes the form of a balloting conflict, when political rivalries are played out at the polling station on Election Day. They also identify disputes over election results and the inability of judicial mechanisms to resolve these disputes in a timely, fair, and transparent manneras another source of conflict. They also identify the manner in which results are reported as another conflict issue.

In the 2007 elections, for instance, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Independent Radio Network (IRN) heightened the tension during results reporting. NEC was accused by the ruling SLPP at the time that it was unfairly reporting results from Western urban and places in the NorthernProvince where the party was showing poorly. They also complained that IRN was announcing results mostly from polling stations where the APC was doing better, and that that was putting pressure on their supporters.

Taming the Beast:

In order to reduce the opportunities for intimidation by the major political interests, the EMBs should make efforts to open the electoral process to the public including political parties, civil society groups, and others to participate in and or observe the process from the outset. In addition, now that an electoral court has been established, it should be adequately resourcedto enable it resolve election disputes in a timely, fair, and transparent manner. I believe the culture of street jamborees should be minimized or outlawed. Where that is not possible, the authorities should ensure that two or more political parties are not allowed street campaign rallies within the same vicinity. Also, individuals should not be barred from voting unfairly. The EMBs should also do everything possible to eliminate the prospects of ballot stuffing, and undue police presence around the polling areas must be reduced.

On its part, the media should be mindful about vote reporting, ensure all polls are closed and substantial results that represents all the regions are available before reporting, and to limit such reporting to precinct figures only. Both the EMBs and the media should ensure appropriate communication between election and security officials which significantly enhances responsiveness, efficiency as well as avoiding misunderstanding. According to elections professionals, however, this is only possible where the security forces and other EMBs are believed to be acting with a high degree of integrity, by acting in a non-partisan and independent mannerby not acting to benefit political interests and/or corruptly, and by ensuring that the electoral law, rules and codes of conduct are followed. The security forces, especially the police, should not only be impartial, but they should be seen to be impartial, by fairly according all stakeholders equitable and honest treatment or a level playing field and to treat all stakeholders in an evenhanded, non-partisan manner.

Another key element in this regard is the independence of especially the SLP. As was evident in the exchange between the SLPP supporters and the SLP on Wednesday October 11, there is a complete lack of trust between the police force and key sectors of the population. The SLP, especially the armed police, is perceived to be an organ of the ruling party. That is even why the police should try as much as possible to exhibit a high level of independence in the discharge of his statutory functions, especially during the elections. The EMBs should also be professional and transparent, and be in position to provide open, thoughtful and timely information to all stakeholders, while providing access to EMB records.

It was all evident from the Wednesday, October 11, 2017 skirmish between the APC and SLPP supporters that the police did not follow the suggested use of force continuum to control the situation. In the first place, they had no presence on the scene. One would have expected that they should have had a robust physical presence on the scene and to have restricted passage of large crowds of SLPP supporters through the APC office area. They could have cordoned off the APC office to ensure that no errant APC supporters interfered with the SLPP crowd, as was evidently the case. The police also needs to train its members in verbal persuasion. No effort was made on that day to talk the two parties out of their clearly misguided conduct. Furthermore, the SLP should have done its utmost to ensure that there would be no contacts between the two groups. Barring all of these usually acceptable elections policing best practices, the police resorted to teargas throwing, which only further heightened the situation, while reinforcing the view that the SLP is an organ of the ruling party.

What the young people of Sierra Leone and political party godfathers should recognize is that the peace of this nation is more important to all of us than the political ambitions of anyone or group. As nationals, we should play our part to ensure that the March 2018 pass off peacefully. But to achieve that, we need the full cooperation of NEC, PPRC, the national media, and most importantly the SLP to maintain its impartiality, independence and professionalism.