Principal Attacks Students

By Momoja N. Lappia……………………

The Acting principal of Methodist Secondary School in Bo City, Mr. Henry Sawyer-Bongay, has at a Community Teachers Association (CTA) meeting on Saturday 4th February 2017 strongly condemned the rude dress code being adopted by female students in the senior classes of his institution which has won awards for being the fastest growing school, having the best brass band and Principal.



Addressing his guests at the school auditorium on Dambala Road in down town Bo City, Henry Sawyer-Bongay assured that, nevertheless, improper dress code is a common feature of most students across Sierra Leone his administration abhors indecent ways students dress and is committed to abolish it.

This growing trend of vulgarity in the female students’ dress code Sawyer-Gbongay observed is unacceptable.

He added that the sad development has caused the public to develop a negative perception about his school. “Methodist Secondary School is not a nightclub where girls go to attract men,” Principal Sawyer-Bongay stressed while talking to parents and guardians who were gracing the CTA meeting to map out ways that possibly will improve the academic and moral performance of students.

According to Swayer-Bongay, although the school’s prospectus orders female students to dress in blue slack-skirt that is three and half feet below the knees, white loose-shirt, white socks and black low-shoes, most of them are doing the opposite.

He complained that the undisciplined girls are fond of coming to school in very short and skintight skirts, body-hugging shirts and provoking colors of socks and shoes.

“We can all correctly tell why these girls prefer these rude dress codes to the recommended uniform,” he conjectured and pointed out that it could not be for any reason other than rebelling against the school authorities, destroying the school’s enviable reputation and seducing men.

Besides being a bad influence to the serious junior girls, the profane manner in which some of the senior girls are dressing he said is distracting their attention from the serious studies that are required to pass exams.

Calling on the parents and guardians to be monitoring what their girls wear for school uniform, the Principal admonished that his institution has put stringent measures in place to ban rudely dressed students from attending classes.

In addition to the unapproved way in which the female students are dressing, the Principal complained about an increase in absenteeism and lateness of students; extra classes and pamphlets which teachers are allegedly compelling students to pay for; and the parents’ renege on constantly visiting the teachers to monitor their children’s academic and moral performances.

He concluded by calling on the attendees to cooperate with his administration in identifying punishments that could scare the students from these indiscipline.

Making a contribution at the event, an official from the Bo District Education Office, Mr. James A. Koroma certified the concerns of Sawyer-Bongay.

Educationist Koroma says that the government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MEST) prohibits indecent dress codes for students.

Koroma lamented how his office is disgusted over the rude dress codes students within Bo district have become addicted to.

“Education Officers have on diverse dates arrested several female students that were in indecent dress codes and formally reported them to their respective principals so that they can be punished, he disclosed but wondered why the students are still hooked to the not-fit-for-school uniforms.

“We all have a duty to play in making Sierra Leone regain its past glory of ‘Athens of Africa,” Koroma urged the stakeholders and guaranteed that: “with a formidable teamwork between community members and school authorities, students will become disciplined”.

Earlier, the CTA Chairman, Mr. Mahyei pointed at how previous collaborations among the parents and teachers enabled the administration of Swayer-Bongay to construct a perimeter fence and additional accommodations including an up-to-date staffroom.

“It is only this kind of solidarity that can reform the students from putting on improper uniforms,” he reiterated.