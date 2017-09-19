Private Consultant Duped

By Jane B. Mansaray.



A private Research Consultant, Mr. Fredrick Conteh with his Offices based at No.58 Campbell Street in Freetown has reportedly been duped by a Sierra Leonean youth the sum of twenty six Million two hundred and fifty thousand Leones for an alleged Pathfinder vehicle for sale at an auction at the Queen Elizabeth.

Mr. Fredrick Conteh as complainant last week appeared before Principal Magistrate, Albert Moody of Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1 in Freetown to testify against two accused persons alleged to have duped him (complainant).

In his evidence in court, the witness told the court that he only recognized the second accused, Lamin Kamara in the matter.

He said he recalled on the 30th June 2017 at the above office address in Freetown when he (complainant) gave the second accused mobile contact and the said sum to one of his staff by the name of Francis Bockarie for the accused person, prior to previous conversation between him (complainant) and the second accused person.

Mr. Conteh went on to state that upon handing over the money, he strictly instructed (Bockarie) and a vehicle mechanic to see the vehicle in question, take photos of it and examine it before final payment was made.

The witness continued that Bockarie later contacted him (complainant) on the phone and confirmed to have seen the second accused person and the vehicle, and to prove Bockarie statement, the witness said he spoke to the accused on the phone and confirmed to have received the money from Bockarie.

Minutes later, the witness said the first prosecution witness, Francis Bockarie called and gave him (complainant) information that the accused had gone with the vehicle to the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) to register it but since then the accused had not returned.

Mr. Conteh furthered that, he immediately reported the matter at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters for investigation, and made a statement was obtained from him.

The accused persons were later arrested and charged to court on a criminal offense for obtaining money by false pretence.

Lawyer A.R. Kamara is defending the accused persons. Bail was refused and the matter has been adjourned for further hearing.

The accused persons have been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.