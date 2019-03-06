Produce Board Chairman Visits Brazilian Embassy

By Jane B. Mansaray.

The Executive Chairman of the Produce Monitoring Board (PMB), Dr. James Vibbi on Friday 1st March, 2019 made a familiarization visit to the Brazilian Head of Mission to Sierra Leone, Mr. Kaiser Araujo at his office at Aberdeen, Freetown with the aim of establishing partnership between PMB and the Brazilian Embassy in Sierra Leone.

In their open discussion, Dr. Vibbi presented the mandate, challenges and successes of the PMB since it was established by an Act of Parliament in 2013 for the understanding and vision of the Ambassador and the people and Government of Sierra Leone.

Dr. Vibbi noted that as part of PMB plans for 2019, it aims at supporting and promoting the increase of standards and international quality agricultural production and value addition, to produce cash crops such as cocoa, coffee, cashew nuts and cassava, linking credible chocolate and coffee manufacturers to farmer cooperatives in Sierra Leone, and at the same time, creating other market opportunities for consumers, producers and famers to meet and conduct business through the requirement import and export process of PMB.

He also highlighted packaging for export of local consumption and requested provision of motorbikes to PMB district staff for ongoing support and oversight of farmers at farm gates. Dr. Vibbi acknowledged PMB`s strong desire to promote trade and investment in line with the New Direction Government’s priority to diversify the economy.

In his response, the Head of Mission in Sierra Leone, Mr. Kaiser Araujo expressed appreciation at PMB`s approach and assured the delegation that his Embassy is open to work in partnership with PMB to support cocoa farmers in Sierra Leone.

He maintained that his country Brazil is not rich, but always ready to support embassies around the world in jointly managing and financing other agencies and governments, the world over.

Key outcomes of this meeting were identified and agreed upon by both Dr. James Vibbi and Mr. Kaiser Araujo on possible areas of partnership and collaboration and between PMB and Brazilian Embassy in Sierra Leone in addressing complex challenges to produce sustainable benefits and delivery.

The immediate area agreed on was, the cocoa production sector by giving the Brazilian expertise and potentials for increase of cocoa production in Sierra Leone for export and value addition.

The Head of Mission has formally asked PMB to submit a project proposal for approval by the Brazilian government.

The Chargé d’ Affaires has also agreed to pay a visit to cocoa producing districts in Kenema and Kailahun on Wednesday, 6th March to Friday, 8th March 2019 to meet with cocoa farmers and PMB staff.

Brazil is the largest cocoa producer in the Americas and the 6th in the World, behind Ivory Coast, Ghana, Indonesia, Nigeria and Cameroon with production levels of 300,000-350,000 mt per year.

Brazil has had a long experience in the cocoa production sector compared to Sierra Leone that produces between 25,000 to 27,000 mt per year.