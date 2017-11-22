Prof. Bob Kandeh Clears The Air… “I Am Vying Again”

By Joseph Milton Lebbie.



There has been false and misleading rumour spreading like wild fire that the Chairman of the Moyamba District Council, Professor Herbert Bob Kandeh, is no longer vying for the position.

In an exclusive interview in his office in Moyamba, the Council Chairman dismissed such rumour as totally untrue and, possibly, designed by people who are hell bent on not seeing him do a second term in office mainly because of his disciplined nature.

Professor Kandeh made it categorically clear that he is contesting for the position again and will officially launch his campaign in Taiama in the Kori Chiefdom on the 2nd December this year.

To the question of whether he has enough popularity to lead the party to victory once more, Professor Kandeh responded that he has more than enough popularity to gain victory for SLPP again and that will have to prove itself during the launching occasion in Taiama.

“If I have gained victory for the SLPP once, it goes without saying that I have the popularity and capacity to lead the party once more”, he assured.

The Council Chairman further stated that he is quite aware that there are some people who do not want to see him leading the council again mainly due to his financial discipline and his insistence on people following the right procedures, but said that such people are in an infinitesimal number and that the majority of well-meaning residents of the Moyamba District have expressed appreciation for the honest manner in which he has been governing the council.

Professor Kandeh advised the people of Moyamba district to think wisely and not allow their destiny to land in the hands of unknown Saints who may end up being devils.