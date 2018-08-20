Prof. Keifala Kallon Appointed Bank Governor

Erudite Professor of Economics, Keifala Morana Kallon has been appointed as Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone. He replaces Dr. Patrick Saidu Conteh who was appointed Bank Governor in 2017 by the former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

President Julius Maada Bio on Wednesday 15, August, 2018 appointed the US-trained Economist in a move which State House sources say was aimed at stabilizing the local currency. The local currency has lost almost 20% of its value since the SLPP government took over in April this year.

Prof. Kallon who is in the US at the moment is expected to return home shortly in readiness for a mandatory Parliamentary vetting process.

Until his appointment, Dr. Kallon was Associate Professor at the University of Northern Colorado, USA. He has authored several books and dozens of other scholarly work on Economics.