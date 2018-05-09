Prsident Bio Visits Guinea, Liberia

One-Day Visit to Conakry and Monrovia.

The Office of the Press Secretary wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will pay a one-day visit to Conakry and Monrovia on Tuesday, 8th May 2018.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has been invited by his colleagues His Excellency President Alpha Condé of the Republic of Guinea and His Excellency President George Weah of the Republic of Liberia.

The one-day visit by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is part of efforts to strengthening the bilateral relations among the Member States of the Mano River Union.

The Mano River Union comprises Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire. It can be recalled that His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio recently visited Côte d’Ivoire where he made commitment to deepening the bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire.

