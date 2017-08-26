PTS Gets University Status

By Joseph Milton Lebbie.

The New Commandant of the Police Training School (PTS), Chief Superintendent William Fayia Sellu, has said that the school has been upgraded to an academy having the status of a university. Fayia Sellu was talking to this press in an interview at his office at Hastings.

He revealed that the new arrangement now offers Police officers the opportunity to pursue various courses relating to policing after undergoing the regular recruit training.

He further disclosed that several senior Police officers are now offering various courses in various Police institutions across the world, preparing themselves to come and lecture in the new Police Academy.

In the new Police Academy, he went on, officers who are ambitious can even pursue police courses up to Masters level to equip them to deliver more effective Police service.

Sellu continued that at this initial stage, Police officers who volunteer to lecture in the academy must not expect to be paid like university lecturers but will offer a sacrifice till, after some time, when their conditions of service will be reviewed to march their status as lecturers.

The Commandant further explained that for now, the Hastings Campus, of which he is the first Principal, will focus mainly on basic recruit training while the Makoum Campus will focus on Command Courses and the Samu Campus will provide weaponry training for the personnel of the Operations Support Division (OSD).

William Fayia Sellu concluded by commending the Inspector General of Police, Francis Alieu Munu for such a brilliant initiative which he said will go a long way in enhancing more efficiency and competence in the Sierra Leone Police.