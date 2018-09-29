Quest Security Underpays Workers

Security personnel employed by Quest Security Investigation Logistic have informed the Global Times that their employers pay them far below the national minimum wage of Le500,000 (Five hundred thousand Leones) a month.

The security personnel attached to SALCAB ADM sites in Kenema, Joru, Masiaka and Njaima Sewafe said that they were being paid between Le300,000 and Le400,000 a month by Quest Security, their employers.

They also complained of poor and unacceptable working conditions.

A spokesman for SALCAB informed the Global Times that the company (SALCAB) pays US$200 a month for one security personnel employed by the management of Quest Security.

The Managing Director of SALCAB, Ishmael Kebbay was stunned when he was informed of the paltry sum of money paid to the company’s security employed by Quest Security to man SALCAB’s ADM sites across the country.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SALCAB, Sorie Fofana urged the Management of SALCAB to immediately investigate the concerns raised by the Quest security personnel working for SALCAB.

“It is unacceptable for any employer in Sierra Leone to pay their employees below the national minimum wage…This is totally unacceptable…I will urge the Management team at SALCAB not to renew the existing security contract with Quest Security at the expiration of the contract”, Mr. Fofana said.

Nobody from Quest Security was available for comment.

Investigations continue.