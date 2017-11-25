Rampant Corruption At Social Welfare… Deputy Minister Invites ACC

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Gender & Children’s Affairs Mrs. Rugiatu Neneh Turay -Koroma yesterday invited the Anti Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone to investigate allegations of monumental corruption going on in her ministry.

Speaking on the Good Morning Salone show on 98.1, Mrs. Koroma said that ever since her appointment as Deputy Minister, her experience has been from bad to worse which is currently affecting the smooth operations of the ministry.

Mrs. Koroma said that she was surprised to see a report sent to Parliament from the Ministry which indicated that she collects over one hundred and fifty litres of fuel monthly for her daily operations. “I have experienced several breakdowns on the highway due to lack of maintenance on my official vehicle. But all my cries keep falling on deaf ears. The only person that salvaged my pitiful situation was the Permanent Secretary who gave me his own vehicle to use for my official duties”, she said.

Mrs. Koroma accused the Minister, Sylvia Blyden of intimidation and divide and rule. “I am calling on the Anti Corruption Commission to look into allegations of misuse of public funds in the Ministry”, she said.

The Deputy Minister disclosed that due to the unending infighting and witch-haunting going on in the ministry, donor partners like the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have all lost confidence and trust which has seen them withdrawing their support for the ministry.

Mrs. Koroma accused Dr. Sylvia Blyden of promoting and demoting people in the Ministry even though she has no such authority.

Responding through a telephone interview, Sylvia Blyden accused Mrs. Koroma of insubordination and of trying to undermine her administration.