Ramsy Is 30 Today

The leading medical laboratory in the country, Ramsy Medical Laboratories (RML) is today celebrating thirty years of existence.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the Proprietor, Dr Alpha Tejan Wurie recalled as a young lecturer who together with his wife took up the challenge of establishing a laboratory which he said has today become the leading centre in the country.

He said the laboratory was initially created as a Clinical Diagnostic centre doing services in Hematology, Biochemistry and Parasitology. “These basic areas have been expanded with work now including Microbiology and Serology” Dr. Wurie said.

The former Minister of Education dilated on the areas of intervention apart from clinical diagnosis, adding that the centre can also boast of analytical sector, health and fitness centre, health and hygiene.

He expressed delight also that from a humble beginning Ramsy Laboratories has become a training centre where strategies are developed.

“Ramsy Analytical Lab is slowly becoming one of the leading centres that analyses water samples from Geology Division, Environmental sector and the Marine outlet at the Pepel for African Minerals during their years of operation”

A visibly delighted Proprietor referred to quality control as the secret to their success.