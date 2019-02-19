Rapaport Group Faces Stiff Resistance from Kono.

A Civil society consortium in Kono district has called on the Government of Sierra Leone to cancel the planned trip to the country by the Rapaport Group.

The Rapaport Group is organizing a trip to Sierra Leone for members of the diamond and jewelry trade “wishing to gain insight into the artisanal mining sector”.

The Chairman of the Diamond and Gold Dealers Association in Kono district, Prince Kai Saquee told the Global Times yesterday that the Rapaport Group should make a clear declaration of their intention to visit Sierra Leone in general and Kono district in particular. “We can’t allow this group to come to Kono district and visit our mining sites and hold meetings with miners, without showing what their real intention is…If they are coming here to buy diamonds, let them go through the right procedure…Coming here as mining tourists is suspicious and we the people of Kono district will protest openly against such a clandestine trip”, Mr. Saquee said.

Civil society groups dealing with extractive minerals in Kono district have also questioned the rationale behind the Rapaport Group mission to Sierra Leone. “We will openly protest against the Rapaport Group mission to Sierra Leone…They are not welcome here”, they said.

The Rapaport Group played a key role in the sale of the 706 carats diamond found in Khoryadu Village, Tankoro Chiefdom in Kono district by Pastor Emmanuel Momoh.

When the diamond was put on open tender in Freetown, the highest bidder paid US$7.7m for it, but the amount was rejected because it was thought to be far below the fixed bid price set by the Government Auctioneer.

It is reported that the Rapaport Group agreed to sell the diamond at an international open market in New York. The diamond was sold for US$6.5m. Reports indicate that the Rapaport Group made a fortune out of the sale of the diamond, a sale which was never officially disclosed to the Government of Sierra Leone.

Why is the same Rapaport Group planning a trip to Khoryadu Village, when the people of that village did not receive a single dime from the sale of the so-called Peace Diamond which was discovered in that part of the country?

A local chief in Gbense Chiefdom, Kono district told the Global Times yesterday that, “We do not want to see any mining tourist group in our district…Let them come and stay in Freetown…They are not welcome here in the whole of Kono district”.