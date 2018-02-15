Remembering House Speaker, Justice Edmund Cowan

By Professor Septimus M. KaiKai.

The late Speaker of Parliament, Justice Edmund Cowan was a well-known personality in our country. He was most fortunate to have acted as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone on as least two occasions. He was elected Speaker of the nation’s Parliament and was later appointed Ombudsman. Before then, he was appointed as a Judge of the superior court and retired as an Appeals Court Judge.

The illustrious positions held by the late Speaker did not detract from his ebullient, engaging personality. The late Speaker Cowan was highly approachable and had a disposition that said, “You are welcome”. He epitomized the true essence and character of a gentleman. He presented a dapper and suave outlook.

As Leader of Parliament, the Late Speaker provided the much needed leadership in a legislative chamber that was undergoing transition from rebellion to democracy.

The late Speaker Cowan was very friendly. He was known to frequent this petrol station on the corner of Pademba Road and Jomo Keyatta Road to ‘shoot the breeze’ with his buddies.

The late Speaker Cowan was a true professional as manifested by the non-emotional approach he took to review the 1991 Constitution. The late Speaker Cowan was my in-law. His younger sister is married to my younger brother. By all evaluative criteria the late Speaker Cowan was definitely one of the gentle giants of our nation. He had a dynamic personality that was attractive to many. He was neither an obstructionist nor did he do things just to get along. He leaves behind a legacy of quality and quantity of service to his country.

May the Lord protect the late Speaker Cowan and provide him with eternal peace and rest.