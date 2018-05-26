Repealing the Seditious Libel Law

By Dr. Lans Gberie.



In a meeting with journalists on 12 May, President Julius Maada Bio was forthright about the need to repeal those aspects of the Public Order Act 1965 that relate to ‘seditious libel’. “Low private investments in music and the performing arts,” he said, “is due to a combination of factors, including the weak policy and legal environment, particularly the seditious libel law.” Framing the issue this way makes the argument for the repeal of the law far more compelling than it had hitherto been made. President Bio might have been thinking of the section of the Act which says that it is a breach of public order if someone “says or sings any insulting or offensive song or ballad or makes any noise with intent to provoke any other person to commit a breach of the peace.” This might be made to proscribe songs like ‘Borbor Belleh’ and ‘kokobeh’.

As it happens, the seditious libel law has long been the exclusive concern of journalists, only against whom it has been invoked or deployed; and when it has been, little public sympathy for them has been in evidence. There has certainly been no public clamour for the law’s repeal; its use – by almost every government since it was passed in 1965 – generated almost zero public outrage. Yet President Bio – and still more his dynamic minister of information and communications Mohamed Rado Swaray – has decided to lead public opinion in a most welcome way on the issue. If the President carries through with his pledge to the journalists, he would have made a bold statement in support of free expression and the opening up of the democratic space. He would also be doing journalists a huge favour. And he would be doing so without expecting any real political dividends from his gesture.

Enacted in December 1965 by “the Queen’s Most Excellent Majesty…with the advice and consent of the House of Representatives”, the Public Order Act consolidates a number of other laws or legal strictures seeking to ensure what is sedulously referred to as ‘law and order’. Sir Albert Margai, the beleaguered Prime Minister at the time, was its author. Mr. Margai’s son, Charles, is now the Minister of Justice; and the party he led, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), is again in power. The Act’s repeal by this government would therefore constitute some sort of poetic justice.

All governments since the end of the one-party state have promised but failed to repeal the Act; all invoked or used it to punish awkward journalists. So the question some have asked about what accounts for the resilience of this capricious Act answers itself: the Act is a very blunt and powerful legal instrument that all governments have found useful at one time or the other.

To understand just how useful, one has only to review perhaps the famous and successful case in which the seditious libel aspect was used. That is trial of journalist Paul Kamara in Paul Kamara V. the State 2003. This case underscored both why the Act is appealing to those in power, and why it is detested and feared by journalists.

Mr. Kamara was the proprietor and editor of ‘For Di People’ newspaper, which was one of the leading publications in Freetown at the time. The 3 October 2003 issue of the paper carried an article with the characteristically provocative caption “Between Constitutionality and a Convict President.” The article made the extraordinary claim that Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, who had a year earlier been reelected President after winning more than 70% of the total votes cast, “should not be President in the first place.” Mr. Kabbah, it fatuously claimed, “never appealed the Beoku Betts Commission of Inquiry and the simple definition of the term ‘convict’ is an individual that has been found guilty of a crime and an offence…”

Even by the standards of country’s print journalism in the country, the article was a prodigy of excess and malice, not to say fabrication. President Kabbah’s government deemed it seditious, and the state prosecutor promptly had Kamara, and three persons associated with the commercial facility that printed the paper – Brima Sesay, Joseph Charles and Lovette Charles – arrested and charged to court. (Perhaps the most capricious aspect of “defamatory and seditious libel” law is that violation of it covers not just the author and the publisher of the seditious material, but also the owner of the printing press that issues the publication as well as the workers who operated that printing machine.) The law criminalizes free speech deemed to be subversive or embarrassing to those in power, however accurate or true. Conviction for its violation can lead to imprisonment “for any term not exceeding three years.” In the trial of anyone accused of seditious libel, it states, “the truth of the matters charged may be inquired into, but shall not amount to defence.”

It is unclear whether this law is of any salience in an era of social media rampaging, but it certainly is effective against the print media.

In Kamara’s trial, the truth was easy to establish: no court had ever convicted Kabbah of any offence. The Beoku Betts Commission of Inquiry was just that, an inquiry that produced a report upon which charges could be made. No charges were made. The findings of the commission, in fact, were ambiguous; and its recommendations sat at odds with those findings. This was made clear in the trial and, before that trial, by an official government review after the report was issued.

That review found that while acting as deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 1964, Mr. Kabbah played a role in the Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Board’s (SLPMB) purchase of a palm kernel oil mill and refinery. He did not himself approve the purchase; he was not in a position to do so. Instead, he advised the board to consider several vendors and compare their prices before making a decision. His advice was ignored, and the board purchased the oil mill and refinery, at an exorbitant cost. When the Albert Margai government was overthrown, the new junta set up the Beoku-Betts Commission which found Kabbah “very intelligent” and to have had “qualms of conscience” about the oil mill and refinery deal. However, Kabbah had not protested loudly when the board ignored his advice, so he was “instrumental in making the conspiracy possible” and he “could easily lapse into corrupt practices.” This was a decidedly malicious prediction, not a finding, but it led Beoku Betts. It recommended disqualifying Kabbah from holding high office. Kabbah later petitioned the government to review the Commission’s report, and in 1988, Abdulai O. Conteh, then Minister of Justice, did so and concluded that “a combination of errors, flawed actions, etc … unfortunately militated against Mr. Kabbah” and that Kabbah’s “constitutional and fundamental protective rights” had been violated, effectively repudiating the Commission’s findings against Kabbah.

The ‘For Di People’ claim was false, in other words. There then remained to be established only whether it was also seditious, that is, whether it had the potential to foment an uprising or rebellion or violence. To do this, the prosecution presented a number of ordinary citizens who said they had read the article when it came out, and it had made them “feel bad” about voting for Kabbah in 2002. They all said that they feared that the disgruntlement the article had caused may well lead to war again in the country. The prosecution astutely chose the sort of people – not well educated, doing menial jobs, lumpens – who dominated the rebel war. The defence, for its part, submitted other journalists, friends of Kamara and Victor Foh, a key opposition figure – all educated and well off, not the sort of people you might find as fighters in a rebel army – to state that the article had not changed their minds about Kabbah.

The case was tried by a judge alone: he convicted and imprisoned Kamara for two years, banned his paper for six months, and freed the owners and operators of the printing press. All had incurred enormous legal expense; Kabbah’s lawyers were paid by the state, and he did not once appear in court. If it had been a simple libel case, no one would have been imprisoned, and Kabbah, too, would have incurred legal costs. The punishment might have been trifling.

Nothing except an interest in good governance can inspire a government to repudiate those advantages by repealing the seditious libel law.