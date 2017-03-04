SLPP Peace Process…. Report Of Special Committee On Peace

Report of Special Committee on Peace

Submitted to the SLPP National Executive Council (NEC)

Through thoughtful, thorough and intense deliberations, the Committee worked tirelessly to fulfill its mandate from NEC to propose a framework for sustainable peace in the party.

NEC approved the Committee Framework, which included, inter alia, the following:

The reversion to the structure of National Officers of the Party duly elected by the National Party Conference held at Bo in August 2013 with the exception of the National Secretary-General who had resigned from his position.

All suspensions and expulsions of members of the Party since August 2013 are hereby withdrawn.

All court actions to be withdrawn on the following conditions:

Constituencies for which PPRC has supported the conduct of sectional/zonal elections, the delegate lists for the constituency elections will be that generated by PPRC

Constituencies where the delegate lists are in contention, stated to be 39 in number in the Joint Communique, a Special Committee on Peace will reexamine the situation in light of the court ruling due to be delivered on Wednesday, 15 th February 2017.

February 2017. The Constitution of the SLPP 1995 (as amended) is the point of reference and bedrock for dispute resolutions

Clear timeline to be established for all activities from now to the Convention

The Committee notes the progress made so far in fulfilling the letter/spirit of the Committee Framework, including the reinstatement of Chief Somano Kapen as National Chairman and Leader, withdrawal of all suspensions and expulsion since 2013, reverting to the original structure of National Officers of 2013, as well as establishment of a clear timeline for all activities till the Convention.

The Committee notes the failure to withdraw all court matters by the plaintiffs.

The Committee notes that no good faith effort was shown by the plaintiffs and lawyers when they attended a meeting with the Committee to validate the spirit of the Framework.

The Committee deliberated on the contentious issue of 39 disputed lower-level elections in light of the court ruling of 15 th February 2017.

February 2017. The Committee heard various views about the 39 disputed lower-level elections.

The core arguments crystallized around two irreconcilable views: (a) Ignore the ruling and cancel (not redo) all 39 disputed lower-level elections; (b) Respect the Rule of Law and avoid opening a Pandora’s Box of unintended consequences.

The Committee notes the specific question of which rules and regulations will be used for the conduct of the disputed lower-level election. Clearly, the court upheld the gazetted rules and regulations. If so, will the outcome be different?

Recognizing the fact that time is not on the side of the Party as we approach national elections and, in particular, the wisdom to avoid the pitfalls of an endless and bottomless process, the Committee’s proposal for consideration of NEC is to uphold the court ruling with an unwavering commitment to inclusive, fair and transparent engagement of all factions and stakeholders in order to deepen trust and faith in the Party.

The above proposal reflects the majority view in the Committee (with the expressed dissenting vote of one member of the Committee – Ambassador Fode Dabor).

The Committee wishes to thank the Ever Green Peace Initiative for spearheading the quest for peace in the party at this critical juncture.

We must be relentless in pursuit of peace, for it is the only viable path to victory!

One Country, One People!

Everyone in, No One Out!

Everyone up, No one Down!