Return To The SLPP: The Party For ALL One Country One People – SLPP

The SLPP of 1961, the SLPP of Independence, the SLPP of Sir Milton Margai, the SLPP of Kandeh Bureh, the SLPP of John Karefa-Smart, the SLPP of M. S. Mustapha, the SLPP of C.B. Rogers-Wright, the SLPP of John Nelson Williams, the SLPP of Madam Ella Kobolo Gulama, the SLPP of P. C. Bai Kobolo Patbana, the SLPP of A. D. Wurie, the SLPP of A.J. Demby, the SLPP of Maigore Kallon, the SLPP of D. L. Sumner, the SLPP of Salia Jusu-Sheriff, the SLPP of the North, West, East and South, is the SLPP that we are trying to bring back today and we will certainly bring it back. The SLPP is the same yesterday, the same today and will be the same forever. The SLPP has always been and will always be the party of the people of Sierra Leone, the party for the people of Sierra Leone, and the party that will unify all Sierra Leoneans regardless of tribe, region, gender and religion. The only party that can transform Sierra Leone.

The founding fathers of the SLPP were very cognizant of the evils of division along tribal and regional lines. They also foresaw the dangers and the propensity of derailing the development of the countryif politics in Sierra Leoneis based on tribal and regional lines. This prompted the slogan of One Country One People and this has been the very foundation on which the SLPP was formed. Sir Milton Margai of blessed memories, the first leader of the party, recognized this wisdom. As a result of this, his priority was to first unite the country before rolling out his development agenda for the country. No country can develop or progress without unity and peace. It is therefore not surprising that the SLPP as the government of independence chose: “Unity, Freedom and Justice” as the motto of Sierra Leone. The APC has done the complete opposite and the results are there for everyone to see today. The APC is not capable of transforming Sierra Leone and after 36 years of successive APC governments, the evidence is glaringly clear. Only the SLPP can redeem Sierra Leone.

Honesty demands that we acknowledge the mistakes of the party in the past.After the demise of Sir Milton and up to this current period, mistakes have been made and the onus is now open us to admit them andchart a way forward. Unfortunately, the thread of unity that held the party together in 1961 was very fragile. This should be expected in a young political party with radical and energetic young men and women who wanted rapid development and growth soon after independence. By all accounts, Sir Milton was a conservative, a traditionalist, who believed in development but at a slower pace compared to the other radicals within the party. Most importantly, Sir Milton believed in consensus building and had a great deal of respect for the elders,our culture and traditions. He also strongly believed that the role of the paramount chiefs and traditional leaders was critical in maintaining peace and unity.His cabinet as reflected in the photo above was made up of competent individuals from every corner of the country (North, West, East and South) a true reflection of One Country One People;the SLPP and the best Sierra Leone had to offer at that time.

The young dynamic and radical group within the party who were impatient for change could not wait to direct the affairs of the party and lead the country in the direction they thought was right. Therefore, it is fair to say that the SLPP of 1961 although united also had its internal challenges. However, due to the wisdom of Sir Milton and his inclusitivity and respect for consensus building (in addition to his respect for everyone),he held the party intact and ushered it on the path of post-independence development.He and his government laid the foundation for the development of Sierra Leone after independence. This development plan has been used by successive APCgovernments but unfortunately grossly derailed it and made nonsense of our development. The APC governments including the current one have ruled Sierra Leone in the most undemocratic manner and have systemically degraded the country to an almost “failed state”. It is for this reason that the SLPP has come up with a “New Direction” for change and development.

The fragility of unity in the SLPP was clearly manifested during the succession of Sir Albert Margai. Sir Albert’s succession to the leadership of the SLPP and subsequently the Premierships of the country in 1963 planted the seed of discontent, defections and breakaways that the party have experienced up to this time. Unfortunately at that time, the party was not matured enough or had the requisite structures in place to deal with Sir Albert’s succession. This lack of maturity and the requisite structures can be understood in view of the nature of politics at that time, and the overall level of the country’s development. In spite of this, and all the other challenges the party has faced,especially during the one-party APC era, the violent ridden elections held under the APC masqueraded as democracy, the strangulation of the party, harassment and intimidation of party members, the SLPP has demonstrated a resilience and endurance unmatched by any political party in this country or on the continent for that matter. Many pre-independence or independence political parties on the continent have succumbed to political pressures and intimidations and folded up, but the SLPP is still standing.

This resilience and tenacity to survive against overwhelming odds, is due to determination, commitment and dedication of the SLPP members who in spite of all the challenges, believed in the party and what the party stands for, rather than who the leaders of the party are. They are the backbone of the SLPP and the true patriots, to whom we should be ever grateful and be thankful. The party is an institution and does not belong to any individual or group of individuals or a tribe for that matter, it belongs to all its members and the people of Sierra Leone. From the photo it can be seen that the SLPP was never a Mende party, it has never been and will never be, notwithstanding what our detractors and the APC will say. The SLPP belongs to the people of Sierra Leone and will remain that way.

In recent times, the party has had formidable challenges in electing its flag bearers, national executives, regional and local officials, assigning of party symbols, and the list can go on forever. At this juncture, what is important is to admit that mistakes have been made and be sincere and honest about them.However, the party is greater and bigger than any of these problems, the party must always come first and should be first. There is no problem without a solution and no challenge that cannot be solved. It is now very compelling to bring back the SLPP of Sir Milton, the SLPP of independence and the spirit of the SLPP of that era. Defections and breakaways will never solve the problem, we cannot conquer what we cannot confront. We need to come back,be together, unite, work together and win this election. As Henry Ford once said: “coming together is the beginning, staying together is progress and working together is success”. After we win this election, we can then focus on solving our internal party challenges so that we can truly transform Sierra Leone, “PAOPA SALONE FOR BETTEH”.

Finally, let us bring back the party of Sir Milton, the SLPP of 1961, the SLPP of Kandeh Bureh, the SLPP of John Karefa-Smart, the SLPP of M. S. Mustapha, the SLPP of C.B. Rogers-Wright, the SLPP of John Nelson Williams, the SLPP of Madam Ella Kobolo Gulama, the SLPP of P. C. Bai Kobolo Patbana, the SLPP of A. D. Wurie, the SLPP of A.J Demby, the SLPP of Maigore Kallon, the SLPP of D.L. Sumner, the SLPP of Salia Jusu-Sheriff, the SLPP of the North, West, East and South. Let us rally around Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio and support him to victory come 27th March 2018. State House is ours, victory is ours if we all work together. I am calling on all our members who are seating on the fence or who are planning to leave or have not decided about what to do or who to vote for, to come back to the party and vote for SLPP and Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio.

Please let us remember that:“The race is not to the swift, Nor the battle to the strong, Nor bread to the wise, Nor riches to men of understanding, Nor favour to men of skill, but time and chance happen to them all”. God bless the SLPP and God bless Sierra Leone, victory is our portion.Let us support Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio hundred percent to victory.