Revealed By An Insider… How & Why Dr. Samura Kamara Was Selected As APC Flag Bearer

At a special NAC meeting in Makeni, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma presented Dr. Samura Kamara’s name to the surprise of almost all of the NAC members except Bai Mamoud and Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh who were believed to be in the loop. He based his argument on Dr. Samura Kamara’s credibility and international standing.

Chief SAY Sesay (Chief Masiayande) challenged President Koroma that his chosen candidate’s suitability and marketability have to be discussed by NAC but the President refused to budge.

He rather reminded them that they had given him the authority to select a candidate in one of the NAC meetings held at the party’s head office in Freetown.

With Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, VP Victor Bockarie Foh and Hon. Alhaji Kemoh Sesay asked to leave the meeting because they were aspirants, eighty percent of NAC members present favored John Bornoh Sisay. They argued that he did his homework well, went round the country and has contributed immensely to the party whilst Dr. Samura Kamara doesn’t have a national appeal.

President Koroma is quoted to have said, “You don’t love John Sisay more than I do. He is my blood relative but my choice is Dr. Samura Kamara”. President Koroma then reportedly shed tears.

Hon. Buya Kamara also wept saying, “Orman (referring to the President), Na dis we bin tok?” Hon. Harold Hanciles of Bo stood up in tears and said, “Ernest you done sell we”.

Haja Afsatu Kabba suggested that being that John Sisay is the most popular flag bearer candidate, he should be offered the Running Mate slot. That was discarded because of regional balance.

Chief SAY Sesay again asked the President, “Why did you invite us here then? You should have just announced your choice to the delegates”.

The President threatened to resign as Leader and Chairman of the party if his choice was not accepted.

Dr. Jengo Stevens walked out of the meeting on two different occasions.

Another high point of the meeting was President Koroma’s first choice of Running Mate, Sidi Yayah Tunis, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. He was out rightly rejected and this time the President backed off as a consolation and presented Hon. Chernor Bah alias Chericoco as an option. He was overwhelmingly endorsed!

Dr. Jengo Stevens was reportedly overheard two nights ago, threatening to challenge Dr. Samura Kamara’s candidacy in court since he did not resign as a public official and also challenged Chericoco’s candidacy.

He reportedly said that the party’s 1995 Constitution states that a Running Mate should be chosen by the flag bearer in consultation with NAC and not by the Leader and Chairman of the Party.

VP Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh felt completely humiliated. He was asked to leave the high table and sit among other flag bearer aspirants. He wasn’t even considered during the discussions. Only John Sisay and Dr. Samura Kamara were discussed among all the twenty eight candidates. John Sisay would have won if there was a vote in NAC or at the general delegates’ conference because he has the biggest money bag and he campaigned vigorously across the country.