Road Maintenance Fund Administrations Updates Local Councils

By Sheku Tanga.

The issue of road maintenance in Sierra Leone is a perennial problem and remained to pose a serious threat to national development. As part of its mandates, the Road Maintenance Fund Administration was founded by an Act of parliament in 2010 to finance the maintenance of the national road network. In a bid to make this attainable, the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sheku Mamoud Kanneh and other senior executive members of the Road Maintenance Fund Administration have ended a national engagement with Local Councils.

The RMFA CEO said the engagements among other things will strengthen his institution’s level of collaboration with Local councils for the maintenance of roads in the country. He said RMFA is fully committed to working with the Local Council under the New Direction to improve on road sector development. Notwithstanding funding constraints, Mr. Sheku Mamoud Kanneh stated that the RMFA will support local councils to improve on road network within their communities as long as funds are available. He said collective effort is required in making ensure that roads are fixed in the country and warned the councils to be careful in awarding contracts adding that all contracts must go through the required bidding processes and must be done in line with the procurement rules and regulations.

Mr. Kanneh acknowledge that Lack of proper road network in the country especially in rural communities affect service delivery , agricultural productivity, health service deliver and hence strangulate revenue generation and assured the local councils that the RMFA under the astute leadership of President Bio is concern about addressing issues that affect the people and the development growth the country.

One of the most erudite and outspoken engineer of RMFA Rugiatu Koroma is very concern about fuel levy which according to her is very small when compare to other countries in the Sub-Region or Africa and encouraged local council officials not to heighten their expectations but assured them that they will work within the available resources to support them embark on road maintenance. She said that the mandate of RMFA has been expanded beyond maintenance to that of road rehabilitation and construction which according to her makes their work much more bulky.

In their presentations , Mohamed W, Timbo, Alie Momoh Forna stated that 20% of the RFMA national budget will be allocated for feeder road maintenance, 70% for primary and secondary roads and 10% for RFMA administrative work. They said part of the functions of RFMA is to approve the amount of funding to be made available to SLRA , monitor the use of money allocated and disburse for all road related activities, approve funding for local councils or other bodies for road related activity and to work assiduously towards the attainment of the objective of RMFA as dictated by the act that guide their operations.

Joe Thomas Director of financeRMFA, said that implementation of road maintenance work is time bound and heighten the confidence of the council officials that they will closely work with the Ministry of Finance to see how the disburse of funds will be facilitated in a timely manner to mitigated the problem.

Representative of many of the councils including mayors, Chief Administrators, Chairmen among others from the various councils in Moyamba, Bo, Pujehun, Bonthe, Kenema, Kono shared similar problems ranging from unfinished road projects not funded by the Road Maintenance Fund Administration in the previous government and all appealed to RMFA to fund the backlog projects before even identifying and funding new road projects.

In their engagements with RMFA, all the councils in similar vein appealed to the road maintenance fund administration for timely allocation of funds to local councils for feeder road maintenance which they allotted is a serious concern.