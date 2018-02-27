Robbers Jailed 40 Years

By Jane B. Mansaray.



High Court Judge, Justice Ernest Gooding yesterday sentenced two convicts Sulaiman Mansaray alias (Tatalay) and Maligie Bangura to a jail term of forty years on each counts of indictment to be served concurrently at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

The two convicts were after a Preliminary Investigation at the Magistrate Court committed to the High Court for trial without bail based on sufficient evidence adduced against them on two counts charge of conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery contrary to law.

The particulars of indictment state that the convicts on diverse dates between the 31st January and 1st February 2016 in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony, armed with machete and robbed the complainant Maseray Conteh of a single amplifier player valued at two hundred United States Dollars and at the same time threatened to kill her three-year-old girl child.

In judgment, Justice Gooding said he found the prosecution witness’ testimonies credible and sufficient to determine the guilt of the accused persons who pleaded not guilty to the indictment as charged.

He said considering the accused persons voluntary caution statement to the police which they (convicts) relied on and the testimonies of the three prosecution witnesses including the police investigator, Sergeant Abu Bakarr Conteh of the Anti Robbery Unit at Ross Road Police Station, he found the accused persons guilty of the offences after their plea of mitigation for mercy.

The sentence, according to Justice Gooding is in the best interest and protection of the girl child who was asleep, awoken and brutally tortured by the robbers, kicked and threatened to kill if her mother failed to give them money.