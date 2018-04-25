Robbers Remanded

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded three allege accused persons Mohamed Kanu (alias Abass), Alimany Turay (alias Coc) and Bundu (alias Tigi Bolo) at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center for robbery with aggravation contrary to Section 23 (1) (a) of the Larceny Act replaced by Section 2, Act No. 16, of 1971.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on the 15th April 2017 at the One Mile National Petroleum Filling Station in Marampa Chiefdom, Port Loko, Northern Sierra Leone stormed the station with machetes, and a rifle with serial No. UB60A6821 loaded with ammunition, and robbed one Salamatu Kamara of the sum of Nine million, Seven hundred and twenty thousand Leones (Le 9,722,000.00) believed to be the property of Mohamed Sheik Kamara.

Representing the accused, Lawyer J. M Jengo asked for a bail for his clients but due to the seriousness of the offense, bail was not granted.

The matter has been adjourned to the 8th May 2018 for further hearing.