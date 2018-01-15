Rotary Donates To Polio Victims

By S.U.Thoronka.



Rotary Club of Freetown District 9101 past Saturday donated 100 wheelchairs to polio affected persons resident at Grafton Village in the outskirts of Freetown.

The Auditor General, Madam Lara Taylor-Pearce, a Rotarian who chaired the ceremony in her opening remarks informed that the club is exclusively a charitable one whose specific purpose is to help the needy in society more especially victims of polio.

She disclosed that the consignment of wheelchairs was shipped by their counterpart club in partnership with another charitable organization based in Minnesota in the United States of America to the people of Sierra Leone.

Madam Taylor-Pearce noted among other things that polio disease is very much prevalent in the African continent and said she was very much delighted for chairing the handing over ceremony of the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries. She maintained that the aim of Rotary is to eradicate polio in Sierra Leone, adding that Rotary International has spent a lot of money to achieve that goal.

Madam Shella John another Rotarian in reiterating Rotary’s commitment, stated that the club offers charity to people they don’t know or have ever met before one on one.

She noted that Rotary is the highest donor in so far the issue of polio victims was concerned in the country. In highlighting some of the roles Rotary have played in the country, she informed that Rotary in the recent past brought in medical doctors who performed surgical operation free of cost to over 700 patients.

She said Rotary has rendered educational support to university students across the country, provided water tanks in hospitals, assisted in the training of medical doctors, constructed bore holes across the country and a host of other activities. While she acknowledged the fact that Rotarians are not rich individuals, Madam Shella John maintained that Rotarians the world over have a common passion to help the needy in society. She admonished polio affected persons not to equate disability with inability and encouraged them to engage in sustainable and income generating activities and stop roaming the streets begging for alms.

A representative from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs commended the effort of Rotary Freetown for contributing the “Leaving No One” campaign in addressing the issue of disable people. He encouraged the beneficiaries to use the wheelchair for the intended purpose.

The cost of a wheelchair was disclosed as USD230 Dr. Adonis Aboud the past President of Rotary Club of Freetown District 9101 formed part of the donor team to Grafton.