RSLAF ENDS JUNIOR NON-COMMISSIONED OFFICERS DEVELOPMENT COURSE

The Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) has ended the Junior Non-Commissioned Officers Development Course (JNCODC) today Thursday 15th June, 2017 at the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC), Benguema, Waterloo.

The Course which lasted for three weeks comprised of sixty students. According to the Officer Commanding (OC) of the British Short Term Training Team from the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, Captain Max Carter, the Course was not only delivered 100% by AFTC but also with the highest standard of RSLAF’s brightest and best. He expressed satisfaction over the grassroots calibre of the JNCO. Captain Max continued by applauding the graduands for their enthusiasm, attitude and genuine desire to learn which had been infectious.

He added that the graduands took the Course as if they were born into the role which connoted a British saying of ‘Ducks to water’. He confessed to the graduands that the Course was aimed at empowering the Junior Non-Commissioned Officer (JNCO) as they are the bedrock of an Army. He furthered that the JNCOs were the grassroots and the people that commanders rely upon to enact their orders. Captain Max also confirmed that the graduands were hand selected by the Chain of Command which has placed a chevron upon their chest because of the belief and trust they have in them.

The OC furthered that educating the graduands was vital as the first week was focused upon building them as leaders. He also assured that the debated values and standards have forced them to stand in front of their peers and deliver several presentations. He concluded by thanking all participants for their courage, discipline, respect for others, integrity and selfless commitment.

As guest of honour to the graduation ceremony, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General John Edson Milton thanked all those who participated to make the Course a success. He stated that his interest in the development of his young commanders knows no bounds. The CDS informed the graduands that the Course was designed mainly to develop their confidence and to encourage leadership at the lowest level. He also stated that if such training is available for all, the RSLAF will have a solid foundation. The CDS further advised them to put in practice all what was learnt. He continued by congratulating the female participants for their performance and inspired them to always compete with their male counterparts. The CDS further encouraged them to always put a zealous spirit in terms of performance.

He concluded by thanking the instructors for providing leaders. As instructors, their job is to make men/women of high calibre as the course was mainly designed to improve on the capacity of all the participants- men and women alike.

The graduation was climaxed with the distribution of certificates and a vote of thanks given by the best student who is a female. The ceremony was also attended by the Head of ISAT, Helena Akiwumi.

USMAN TURAY

Brigadier General

Defence Spokesman & Public Relations