RSLAF Observes Armed Forces Day

Officers, Men and Women of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces will be observing the 8th Annual Armed Forces Day celebrations tomorrow at the Hockey Pitch, Wilberforce Barracks in Freetown.

As Commander-in-Chief and Minister of Defence, His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, the Vice President Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh and top government functionaries are expected to grace the auspicious occasion.

Presentation of awards is expected to be done by His Excellency the President, the Vice President and the Director General of Defence, Mr. Sanah Johnsen Mara.

Meanwhile, Monday 20th February, 2017 has been declared a public holiday throughout the country because the observance of the Armed Forces Day will fall on Saturday 18th February, 2017.