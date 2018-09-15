RTC Spends Le800M On Toll

By Sylvester Samba.



At the ongoing consultative discussions on the 2019 Budget process, the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation informed the gathering that the Corporation is presently facing challenges in the payment of toll fees for all its buses plying upcountry which annual total is over eight hundred million Leones (Le800M).

Making a presentation, SLRTC Finance Coordinator, Mr. Mamoud Kamara pleaded with the government through the Ministry of Finance to engage the Chinese management in charge of the toll gate to give them an exemption or waiver.

Mr. Kamara also said they cannot effectively run their day to day affairs if they still continue to pay such huge amount of money at the toll gate.

He further pleaded with the government that for the Corporation to generate sustainable revenue without relying on government support, they should be provided with more buses and workshop equipment.

The SLRTC Finance Coordinator assured that if government can look into the above concerns they will be in a better position to improve their capacity for the provision of affordable transport services for the traveling populace in the capital city and the rest of the country to meet the commuting challenge of nearly seven million in the country. “The capital city, Freetown has an estimated population of 2.5 million; of which majority expectedly prefer public transport to commute to and from their homes to work, business places and schools”, Mr. Kamara noted.

He also disclosed to the gathering that securing standard/genuine spear parts for the repairs of the buses/vehicles has been a major challenge and has therefore affected greater part of the Corporation’s technical budget and has created deficit in the number of buses available for road transportation in the country. Mr. Kamara maintained that SLRTC was established by Act of Parliament No.17 of 1964 with the main objective of providing efficient and effective transport service to replace the defunct Railway service throughout the country at affordable cost. “This is being done in part under a system of controlled tariffs by government…The recent increase of fuel price with no corresponding increase in the Corporation’s transport fare structure has an impending challenge on the operations of the Corporation”, he stressed.