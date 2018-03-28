Run-Off Election… Maada Bio’s Victory Is Inevitable

Following his exemplary performance in the first round of the Presidential election held on 7th March, there is no way the SLPP Presidential candidate, Brig (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio will not win Saturday’s run- off election.

In the first round Presidential election, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio defeated his main rival, Dr. Samura Kamara of the APC by 14,734 votes scoring 43.3% against the latter’s 42.7%.

Since losing the first round Presidential election on March 7, the APC have adopted all sorts of disruptive attitude in order to stop the orderly conduct of the run-off election on Saturday 31st March, 2018.

At a meeting held at Bintumani Conference Hall in Freetown on Monday 26th March, organized by the heads of the election observation mission including President Goodluck Jonathan, President John Mahama and President Prof. Amos Sawyer the APC delegation was pushing for a three month extension of the run-off election. After much diplomatic pressure was put on the APC delegation at the talks including Dr. Samura Kamara, Hon. Chernoh Bah, Frank Kargbo, Joseph F. Kamara and Sylvia Blyden, they finally agreed to the new date set by the NEC (National Electoral Commission) after it was approved by the Supreme Court.

The head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission in Sierra Leone, former Interim President of Liberia, Prof. Amos Sawyer is reportedly trying to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio and the outgoing President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, according to diplomatic sources in Freetown.

Some West African leaders, have accused President Koroma of trying to clandestinely obstruct the conduct of the run-off election because, he believes that, there is no way his party will win the election.

Meanwhile, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has assured Sierra Leoneans that, under his leadership, every Sierra Leonean matters to him. “Nobody and no part of the country will be excluded…I hope to be President for every Sierra Leonean no matter whether or not they voted for me, no matter what tribe they belong to and no matter what part of the country they hail from”, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio said at a recent SLPP rally in Kono district.

NEC’s spokesman, Albert Maasaquoi said in Freetown last night that, they are set to conduct the run-off election on Saturday 31st March, 2018.