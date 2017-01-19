S O Williams Murder… 11 Suspects Detained

By Sylvester Samba……………………….

The Sierra Leone Police Force have confirmed to a group of journalists that a total of eleven (11) suspects are currently in their custody for either their directly or indirect involvement in the brutal murder of the late Former Chief of Defense Staff, Rtd. Lt. Gen. S.O. Williams.

The Former CDS was brutally murdered in his home town at Devil Hole on the 22nd December 2016 in Freetown.

Speaking at an emergency press conference held at the Police Headquarters, the Director of Crime Services, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Morie Lengor said all the suspects arrested are civilians with just one female among them.

AIG Lengor also said they have actually made a breakthrough in their investigations even though they have more people to be arrested.

Reading a press release from the Police, the Director of Crime Services said their success was as a result of the collaborative support, forensic cyber capability and the sleepless efforts of the personnel at the CID. “The Police started an intensive investigation of the matter and I want to report here today that satisfactory progress is being made, but we have not been working alone. We have been working with the family, some members of the public, the Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) and other security agencies and most importantly NATCOM and all the mobile service providers in the country,” AIG Lengor noted.

He further explained that considering the legal principles of the presumption of innocence and in order not to prejudice the eventual outcome of their investigation or compromise safety of other persons, “I want to respectfully refrain from mentioning any names of persons that are currently in custody”.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Mohamed Bangura, Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Abdulai Bayraytay also attended the Police Press Conference.

In his statement, Mr. Mohamed Bangura commended the Police for a work well done. He pleaded with the Police to speed up their investigation and charge the matter to court.