SAFE Supports Slum Community Schools

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Sisters In Action for Empowerment (SAFE) yesterday distributed essential learning materials to pupils of the Kroobay Community Primary School and the We Yone Child Foundation.

The donation came at a time when the country is experiencing massive enrollment of pupils in schools due to President Julius Maada Bio’s Free Quality Education which was recently launched.

Presenting the gifts, the President of SAFE, Massah Kamara said that the launch of the FQE by President Bio, was meant to give equal access to all children and allow every burden or responsibility to be placed on the shoulders of the President or the Government. This, according to her, made both the United States of America Chapter and those in Sierra Leone to think of deprived communities.

The Financial Secretary of SAFE, Mrs. Joan Kalawa said that they made a feasibility study to determine a community that will benefit from this year’s gesture and they considered Kroo Bay the most vulnerable and deprived community that deserves the goodies. “This is our own way of giving back to society. We know and feel the constraints most of the parents go through to send their kids to school. So we believe we should be helping each other in order to make a better Sierra Leone”, she declared.

Receiving the gifts, the Head Teacher of Kroo Bay Community Primary School, Abdul Bundu Kamara hailed the organization for making them believe that there are people that think about them, adding that this will serve as a motivation to the pupils who are in dire need of the school bags, books and other learning materials.

Mrs. Adama Gbla, Head Mistress of the We Yone Child Foundation Primary School commended SAFE for the timely distribution of such materials. She said that the school will be launching a competition among the various classes and some of the bags will be going as prizes for those that will be emerging with excellent grades in their exams.