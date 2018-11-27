SALCAB Attends ACE Seminar In Guinea

A high-powered delegation from SALCAB (Sierra Leone Cable Limited) is currently attending a week-long ACE (Africa Coast to Europe) seminar organized by GUILAB in the Guinean capital, Conakry.

The delegation comprising the Managing Director, Board Chairman, Chief Commercial Officer and two others is meeting with other ACE consortium members to discuss different business model and to explore new investment opportunities within the ACE consortium.

The delegation is also discussing pricing model and bandwidth capacity allocation since Sierra Leone is upgrading from 80 Gigabits to 260 Gigabits under the new SALCAB management.

The SALCAB delegation is also working out modalities on how to engage operators and the regulator.

Discussions on how to go about the landing of a second Fibre Optic Cable were also held yesterday between the Managing Director of SALCAB, Ismael Kebbay (Jr) and his Guinean counterpart, Mohamed Diallo (Director General) of GUILAB, the Guinean version of SALCAB.

The SALCAB delegation is expected to visit the headquarters of GUILAB in Conakry before returning home on Saturday.